Wu expected to veto cuts to Boston police, fire

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is expected on Monday to veto budget cuts by the City Council that would reduce funding for the city's police and fire departments.

Last week, city councilors voted to reduce Wu's recommended spending for the two departments. However, the Boston Herald reports that the mayor is planning on restoring the full funding — it's not an unprecedented move.

Wu also vetoed council cuts to police and fire last year.