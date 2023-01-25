Local

Boston Police Arrest 12-Year-Old for Possession of Loaded Handgun

The arrest was made by police responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in Dorchester

By Marc Fortier

Boston Police

A 12-year-old was arrested for possession of a loaded handgun by police responding to a report of a stolen motor vehicle in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Boston police said they received a call shortly before 2 p.m. Monday reporting a stolen motor vehicle on Stratton Street in Dorchester.

When police arrived at the scene, a passenger exited the stolen motor vehicle and fled on foot. The passenger could be seen clutching his waist area and then discarding a gun. Officers apprehended the 12-year-old and recovered the gun, which was determined to be a 9mm, which was loaded with one round in the chamber and six in the magazine.

Police said the 12-year-old is being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm.

The 16-year-old who was driving the stolen vehicle is being charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Both were expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court. No details on bail or the date of their court appearances was released by police.

