Boston Police Arrest Man Wanted in Connection to Attempted Rape

Boston police have arrested a man who they allege attempted to rape a woman in broad daylight Tuesday in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Eric Davis, 67, of Dorchester, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and is facing charges of assault with intent to rape, indecent assault and battery, and assault and battery (victim over 65 years of age), Boston police said.

Boston detectives had released two photos of the suspect earlier Wednesday, asking for the public's help identifying the person wanted in connection to the attempted rape that occurred around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 800 Hyde Park Avenue.

Police didn't say if they received any tips that led them to Davis.

He is scheduled to appear in West Roxbury District Court on Thursday. It was not immediately clear if Davis had obtained a lawyer.