Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
TD Garden

Boston Police Arrest Man Wanted Over Fake Tickets With More Fakes Outside C's Game

Wednesday's game was the Boston Celtics' first NBA Finals home game in 12 years, and police had warned fans to look out for fakes

By Asher Klein

NBC10 Boston

A man wanted for allegedly selling fake tickets was arrested with more fake tickets to Wednesday night's NBA Finals Game outside TD Garden in Boston half an hour before the game tipped off, police said.

Jeffrey Hall, a 29-year-old from Naugatuck, Connecticut, was found with fake tickets near the arena by officers patrolling the area, Boston police said Thursday. A warrant was out for his arrest for allegedly selling forged tickets.

The officers arrested Hall on the warrant, out of Wrentham District Court, at about 8:29 p.m., police said, adding that he'll be brought back to court for the fake tickets officers found on him Wednesday.

Wednesday's game, which started at 9 p.m., was the Boston Celtics' first NBA Finals home game in 12 years.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Boston police had issued a warning ahead of the Finals for fans to lookout for fake tickets being sold to home games.

This article tagged under:

TD GardenBOSTONBoston Police Departmentticket scalping
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us