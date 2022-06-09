Boston Police Arrest Man Wanted Over Fake Tickets With More Fakes Outside C's Game

A man wanted for allegedly selling fake tickets was arrested with more fake tickets to Wednesday night's NBA Finals Game outside TD Garden in Boston half an hour before the game tipped off, police said.

Jeffrey Hall, a 29-year-old from Naugatuck, Connecticut, was found with fake tickets near the arena by officers patrolling the area, Boston police said Thursday. A warrant was out for his arrest for allegedly selling forged tickets.

The officers arrested Hall on the warrant, out of Wrentham District Court, at about 8:29 p.m., police said, adding that he'll be brought back to court for the fake tickets officers found on him Wednesday.

Wednesday's game, which started at 9 p.m., was the Boston Celtics' first NBA Finals home game in 12 years.

Boston police had issued a warning ahead of the Finals for fans to lookout for fake tickets being sold to home games.