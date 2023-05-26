Local

Boston Police Ask for Public's Help Locating Missing 16-Year-Old

Inaiza Davis was last seen Wednesday morning in the area of Stoughton High School

By Marc Fortier

Boston Police

Boston police are seeking the public's help in locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday morning.

Inaiza Davis, who lives in Dorchester, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Stoughton High School.

She is described as being 5'7" tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black vest, black sweatpants and black Crocs. She has ties to Stoughton and police said she might be in the area of a park off Talbot Avenue.

Anyone with information about Inaiza's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 617-343-4712.

This article tagged under:

Boston
