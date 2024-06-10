Roxbury

Boston police say no arrests were made after response in Roxbury

NBC10 Boston

There was a large police presence after a report of a person armed with an assault rifle in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, but authorities say only a BB gun was found.

Police responded Monday afternoon to Columbus Avenue near the Spencer House, a low-income senior housing facility.

Authorities initially told NBC10 Boston they were investigating as aerial footage showed officers searching the area.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the Boston Police Department said it had been investigating a report of a person with an assault rifle. The device was determined to be a BB gun.

Police said officers were conducting a psychological evaluation, and that no arrests had been made.

No further information was immediately available.

