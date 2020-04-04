Boston Police Commissioner Delivers Masks to Local Health Centers

Health centers across the city of Boston received a critical delivery of thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment on Saturday in their fight against the novel coronavirus.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross helped deliver 7,200 N95 masks to 22 community health centers around the city.

At Whittier Street Health Center in Roxbury, officials said the masks donation came at the right time as many people are coming to their neighborhood health centers since hospitals are overwhelmed amid the pandemic.

"We just didn't want to forget the neighborhood health centers," Gross said. "Not everyone can go to the major hospitals. So you walk to your neighborhood health center, and it's just as important that we provide safety measures for them as well because trust me they are the front lines, they are taking care of the community."

Some of the masks will be brought to hospitals in the city, as well.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says all Americans should use cloth materials and basic masks to cover their faces.

President Donald Trump made the announcement during a White House coronavirus task force briefing on Friday.

The guidance on face coverings changed after evidence showed increased transmissions from people who have not yet shown symptoms and people who carry the virus but do not show symptoms, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said.

Adams also stressed that surgical masks and N95 masks should be saved for health care workers. He added that social distancing is still the most important aspect of slowing the spread.

"This is not a substitute for social distancing," Adams said.