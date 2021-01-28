Local

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross to Retire This Week

Gross will be replaced by Police Superintendent Dennis White, who will become the city's second Black police commissioner

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh announced Thursday that Boston Police Commissioner William Gross will retire this week.

Walsh announced in a press release that Gross, the city's first Black police commissioner will retire from the department on Friday, thanking him for his service.

"I want to thank Commissioner Gross from the bottom of my heart for his 37 years of service to the Boston Police Department and for his two and a half years leading the department as Commissioner," Walsh said.

Gross will be replaced by Police Superintendent Dennis White, who is currently Gross' chief of staff. White is set to become the city's second Black police commissioner.

"Throughout his decorated career, he's always embodied the spirit of community policing that is so important to building trust with the people we serve," said Walsh. "Anyone who knows Willie can instantly feel his love for the job and his passion for keeping communities safe. No matter the situation, his warm smile, dedication, and love for meeting people made him uniquely capable of taking on the toughest challenges." 

Walsh did not elaborate on any reasons why Gross might be retiring.

Gross said earlier this month he was considering running for mayor of the city but that he had yet to decide. The field of mayoral candidates is wide open after Walsh, the incumbent, was nominated by the Biden administration for the post of labor secretary.

"Out of deep respect, I'm going to give deep consideration. But there is one thing that rings true, I would never be as presumptuous as to just throw my hat in the ring when the mayor was just announced, God bless him and congrats," Gross said. "And I will have to talk to my family and the mayor and my friends about this."

