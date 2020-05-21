Local

Boston Police Department

Boston Police Crack Down on Illegal Dirt Bikes

Boston police have arrested 18 people and seized 30 off-road vehicles they said were negatively affecting the quality of life in the city by tearing around urban streets in a reckless and irresponsible manner

The series of arrests announced Wednesday occurred on various days earlier this month.

The vehicles seized included dirt bikes, mopeds and motor scooters, many of which were not properly registered.

During one arrest, officers observed two people on dirt bikes without helmets, going through red lights, weaving in and out of traffic, and traveling on the wrong side of the road at high speed.

Police urged anyone with information about the illegal use of the vehicles to contact them.

