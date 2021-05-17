Boston Police Cruiser Crash on Blue Hill Ave

A police cruiser and another car collided around 3 a.m. Monday on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston, Massachusetts.

The crash occurred in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, a couple of blocks south of Nubian Square. Damage was visible to the front end of the Boston police cruiser and the other car. Air bags appeared to have deployed in both vehicles.

Both cars were moved around 4:30 a.m. The condition of the officer and the other persons involved is unclear. The Boston Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

No further information was immediately available.