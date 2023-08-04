Boston police cruiser involved in crash in Dorchester

A Boston Police Department cruiser was involved in a crash overnight in the Dorchester section of the city.

The crash happened around the corner of Page Street and Glenway Street, not far from Blue Hill Avenue and Franklin Park Zoo, the department confirmed.

A gun was recovered and there was an arrest made, police added.

No injuries were reported.

Additional information is expected to be released at a later point.