2 critically injured in Dorchester shooting; no arrests

Two people were shot and critically wounded Saturday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to police, who say no arrests have been made.

Boston police say officers responded around 9:46 p.m. to the area of 38 Franklin Hill Avenue for a report of a person shot and arrived to find two victims with life-threatening injuries.

There was no immediate update on the victims' conditions. Both were rush to local hospitals.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene, which was very active as of 10:30 p.m. Yellow police tape was blocking off a portion of the sidewalk and roadway, and there were several parked police cruisers.

Police haven't released any information on a possible suspect, saying only that no one has been arrested.

An investigation is ongoing.