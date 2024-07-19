Boston police officer shoots suspect who hit him with stolen vehicle, authorities say

A Boston police officer fired his gun at a suspect who hit him with a stolen vehicle near the Forest Hills MBTA station, investigators said Thursday night.

Police taped off Hyde Park Avenue near the Orange Line stop in Jamaica Plain, where Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said the incident happened around 7:45 p.m.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police responded to the area to assist in the recovery of a stolen vehicle, Cox said. When one officer approached the car, the driver allegedly hit him with the vehicle.

Traffic Advisory: vehicular traffic is currently closed on Hyde Park Ave between Ukraine St and The Arborway in Jamaica Plain due to police activity. Motorists are urged to seek an alternative route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 19, 2024

The officer shot the driver, authorities said.

Cox said the driver was left in critical condition. The officer was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Hayden said his office is working with Boston police "to conduct a prompt and thorough investigation."

The district attorney and police commissioner answered questions, explaining that they are investigating whether anyone else was in the vehicle and whether the officer discharged his gun before or after being struck.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with NBC10 Boston as this story develops