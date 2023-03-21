Boston Police Homicide Unit Investigating Assault at Downtown Crossing

A person was gravely injured in downtown Boston Friday and remain in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said Tuesday.

Officers were called to Winter Street about 9 p.m. for a report of a person down and found the person, who was rushed to a local hospital, according to a Boston Police Department representative. They say the victim was assaulted and found near the TD Bank. The homicide unit was investigating due to the severity of the person's injuries.

Those who work and live in the area say this kind of violence is happening too often.

"I've never been physically assaulted but I know it happens all the time," Sam Cook walks through the area on her way to work.

Karl Voker said his store, which is on the same street as the bank, was robbed at gunpoint earlier this month.

"(The area) has it gotten more dangerous – since the pandemic yes because there are less people," he said.

Anyone with information about what happened in the incident on the street between Downtown Crossing and Boston Common is asked to call the homicide unit at 617-343-4470.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.