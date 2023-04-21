Boston Police ID Suspect Arrested During Incident That Led Officer to Shoot 2 Dogs

Two dogs were shot after police entered a home in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Wednesday while taking a wanted man into custody, according to police, who are now identifying their suspect.

Police said Friday that the officers arrested Tumerrick Brown, 22, during the incident. Brown was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants on charges that include assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, fugitive from justice, multiple counts of larceny and other violations.

Officials say after Brown was in custody, the dogs attacked an officer in the apartment, biting multiple times. A second officer fired at the animals. The officer who was bitten was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One dog was killed and another injured.

Police also said they found a .40 caliber gun during a search of the apartment.

Brown will face the warrants and additional charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful storage of a firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number

The suspect's mother, who asked not to be named, recorded a cellphone video that captured the sound of five gunshots going off in the apartment, followed by screaming. She told NBC10 Boston that she believes the actions by the officers were excessive.

A resident of the building said one of the dogs had been aggressive toward others in the past.