Boston police identify man wanted after car smashed with hatchet

Boston police have identified a man wanted after an apparent road rage incident in which a car was smashed with a hatchet.

The incident was caught on camera around 11:45 p.m. Friday. Video shows a man repeatedly hammering the windshield and side of the car on Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton.

Authorities said Tuesday that a straight warrant out of Brighton District Court had been filed charging 27-year-old Andrew Oprian of Belmont, Massachusetts, with assault with a dangerous weapon and malicious destruction of property.

Oprian remains wanted, Boston police said. Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4260. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-8477 or by texting "TIP" to 27463.

"Some guy running around with a hatchet around BU, it's not really ideal," said Matt Silva, who saw the incident unfold.

Police responded to a single-car crash on Commonwealth Avenue near Babcock Street around 11:42 p.m. As officers were responding to the scene, they were alerted by dispatch that a man armed with a hatchet or small axe was reportedly smashing the windows of the crashed vehicle.

Witnesses say the suspect pulled over ahead of where the car crash and walked toward the vehicle wielding a hatchet. At that point, the victim started running away.

"He got pretty close to hitting him," Silva said. "Dude ran about, let's say a mile down Comm. Ave. eastbound. The guy with the hatchet then proceeded to come back and smash all the windows in the guy's car."

Surveillance video from a nearby business also shows what looks like the suspect's truck erratically pulling over and the suspect walking back and forth from the crash scene.

Silva said the victim returned to his car about 20 minutes later, after the suspect left.

"He was scared out his mind. He was screaming," Silva added.

Those who work nearby say they haven't seen something like this happen in the area.

"It's too bad people are reacting or acting like this. You don't feel safe anymore," said Fernando Silva, who works on that block.