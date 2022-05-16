Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston police

Boston Police Investigating Attempted Kidnapping of Young Child

The child has been returned to their parents, Boston police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston police confirm they were called Monday evening to an attempted kidnapping in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Police say a child, approximately three or four years old, was in the area of 66 Georgetowne Drive when someone attempted to take them.

The child has been returned to their parents, police said.

There have been no arrests at this time, according to police. This is an active investigation.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Boston policeBOSTONattempted kidnapping
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us