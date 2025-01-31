Boston police investigating deadly shooting in Mattapan

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Thursday night in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood.

Boston police said they responded to a radio call for a person shot at the intersection of Morton and West Selden streets around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. While they were still on their way to the scene, they were informed by Boston EMS that they had already arrived and were taking the victim to Boston Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment.

The victim later died of their injuries.

Police said their Homicide Unit was notified and an investigation is now underway. No arrests have been announced.

No further details about the victim or suspect have been released, but police said they will provide additional updates as they become available.