Boston police investigating deadly shooting in Roxbury

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Saturday on Washington Street

By Marc Fortier

Boston police are investigating a deadly shooting on Saturday night in the city's Roxbury neighborhood.

Officers responded to the area of 2343 Washington St. in Roxbury shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday for a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they saw the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

A second victim brought themselves to a local hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been announced.

Police said anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be called in to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or texted to 27463 with the word "TIP."

