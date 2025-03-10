Boston police investigating Monday morning shooting in Dorchester

Police are investigating a shooting Monday morning in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Boston police said they received a report of a shooting on Whitfield Street just before 7:30 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they found a person who had been shot, who was taken to a local hospital. The victim is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made, and police said their investigation remains active.