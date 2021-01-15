Boston Police Investigating Officer After Capitol Riots

The Boston Police Department is investigating an officer who may have attended the rally-turned riot on the U.S. Capitol last week and allegedly posted threats on social media, according to authorities.
The investigation is underway and involves a review of several social media posts in which the officer allegedly threatened Vice President Mike Pence, the Department confirmed. Twitter has since removed the posts, according to the Boston Globe.
