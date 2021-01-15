Local

Boston Police Department

Boston Police Investigating Officer After Capitol Riots

A Boston Police officer is under investigation over social media posts, possible attendance of Capitol siege

By Staff Reports

Boston Police Headquarters

The Boston Police Department is investigating an officer who may have attended the rally-turned riot on the U.S. Capitol last week and allegedly posted threats on social media, according to authorities.

The investigation is underway and involves a review of several social media posts in which the officer allegedly threatened Vice President Mike Pence, the Department confirmed. Twitter has since removed the posts, according to the Boston Globe.

