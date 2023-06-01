Local

Report of Gun at Boston's King Middle School Turns Out to Be Pellet Gun, Police Say

By Marc Fortier

Boston police responded to a report of a person with a gun at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. middle school on Thursday morning.

The report came in a short time before 9 a.m., police said.

Police said officers responding to the scene were quickly able to determine that the gun was just a pellet gun and not an actual firearm.

"This morning, Boston Police and Safety Services responded immediately after being notified by school staff and confiscated a pellet gun from a student," School Superintendent Natalie Diaz Ake said in a letter sent home to parents. "No students or staff sustained injuries and the pellet gun was not discharged. The Boston Police Department will continue investigating the incident."

Diaz Ake added that the King School is "committed to fostering learning environments where all students feel safe, respected, and academically challenged" and said school social workers will provide additional support for students and staff.

No further details were immediately available.

