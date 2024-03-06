Boston

Boston police investigating shooting in Roxbury

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

By Marc Fortier

Boston police are investigating a shooting in the city's Roxbury neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported shortly around 10:30 a.m. on Marcella Street. Police said they received a call for a person shot and the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One person is in custody, police said.

Photos from the scene showed multiple police vehicles at the scene and crime scene tape surrounding a local home.

No further details were immediately available.

