Boston Police Issue New Warning on Spiked Drinks

Boston police are warning the public to be on alert for spiked drinks and urge anyone who thinks they could have been drugged to report it.

The warning, issued Friday, echoes one Boston police made ahead of St. Patrick's Day, a popular drinking holiday, and last fall, when city councilors said there had been an uptick in reports of drugged drinks in the city.

Rohypnol, or "roofies" are colorless, odorless and tasteless, making it hard to detect when slipped into a victim's drink. Other drugs that could be used include GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyric acid) or ketamine. All of these can cause disorientation, confusion, temporary paralysis, or unconsciousness, as well as other symptoms that make victims vulnerable.

Police suggest using a buddy system when you go out to have someone looking out for you. It's also important to only accept drinks from your bartender or server and never let it out of your sight, even when you go to the bathroom. You should also cover your drink while holding it to prevent someone from slipping something in - you can use your hand, or one of the many devices now on the market for this purpose.

There are also tools to help detect these drugs, including test strips and nail polish that will change color when exposed to them.

If you feel sick, dizzy or disoriented, get help right away. While out with friends or acquaintances, be aware of any strange behavior and stick together. If you see someone that looks like they could need help, especially if they're alone or not dressed for the weather, call police.