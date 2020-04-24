Boston Police Issue Safety Guidelines for Delivery Workers

Tips for delivery workers on how to stay safe and avoid "becoming a robbery victim," were issued by the Boston Police Department on Thursday.

As food delivery has become more commonplace amid Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's social distancing orders, and many folks are taking on those jobs as an added source of income, Boston Police offered these tips on how to stay safe:

Drivers should limit cash on-hand

Pay with credit cards as much as possible

Drivers and customers should always meet outside

Always verify a customer call- back number

Call to confirm well-lit delivery meeting locations

Drivers should never leave their cars running while unattended

The tips are meant for customers, business and restaurant owners and employees alike.