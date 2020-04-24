Boston Police Issue Safety Guidelines for Delivery Workers

Tips for delivery workers on how to stay safe and avoid "becoming a robbery victim," were issued by the Boston Police Department on Thursday.
As food delivery has become more commonplace amid Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's social distancing orders, and many folks are taking on those jobs as an added source of income, Boston Police offered these tips on how to stay safe:
- Drivers should limit cash on-hand
- Pay with credit cards as much as possible
- Drivers and customers should always meet outside
- Always verify a customer call- back number
- Call to confirm well-lit delivery meeting locations
- Drivers should never leave their cars running while unattended
The tips are meant for customers, business and restaurant owners and employees alike.