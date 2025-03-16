Boston Police issue spiked drink warning ahead of St. Patrick's Day

With St. Patrick's Day celebrations underway, Boston police are reminding people to look out for drugged drinks or other suspicious behaviors.

This is a message the Boston Police Department gives out multiple times a year.

In 2023, there were 107 reports of drinks being drugged in Boston. In 2024, that number was down to 71, but safety concerns remain.

Police are once again urging the public to be on the lookout amid a busy weekend of celebrations.

Longtime bartenders at the Irish Cultural Center of Greater Boston say they are always on alert for concerning behavior.

"There's people who come like an hour before closing and they're stumbling or their eyes, they're slurring words and you just make sure you cut them off."

Desiree Carter says she's never come in contact with someone who may have been drugged, but she always keeps an eye out for he danger.

A drug like Rohypnol, known as a "roofie," is odorless, colorless, and tasteless. It can cause disorientation, confusion, temporary paralysis and unconsciousness.

To protect yourself and others, police offer the following tips:

avoid accepting drinks from people you don't know or trust

never leave your drink unattended

if you need to leave your table, take your drink with you, even to the restroom

cover your drink when you're not actively drinking it

watch out for unusual behavior in friends and acquaintances, and be cautious of strangers trying to separate individuals from their group

If you or someone you know believes you have been the victim of drink spiking or any other illegal activity, report the incident as soon as possible.

Police also remind revelers that public drinking is not allowed on the streets of Boston and they will be on the lookout for disruptive behavior during Sunday's St. Patrick's Day parade.