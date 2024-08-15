Man wanted in jewelry-snatchings in several Boston neighborhoods

A man is wanted in connection with several robberies in four Boston neighborhoods, police said, asking for the public's help in finding the alleged thief.

The unarmed robberies occurred in Hyde Park, Mattapan, Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury between June 8 and Aug. 4, Boston police said.

The man, who was described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and around 18 to 20 years old, wore a hooded sweatshirt tightened around his neck, according to police, who said he followed victims from a bus or train station and forcibly ripped their gold chains from their necks.

The victims were between 60 and 70 years old, police said.

Earlier this week in Roxbury, a similar incident occurred, where a man allegedly held a gun to two women's heads and snatched their necklaces from their necks.

It's unclear if the man in this case is the same suspect police are looking for.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call 617-343-5607. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-8477 or by texting "TIP" to 27463.