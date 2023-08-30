Boston police looking for man in shooting near Caribbean festival parade route

Boston police are looking for a man in connection with a shooting that injured eight people Saturday morning in Dorchester.

The shooting took place at around 7:43 a.m. on Talbot Avenue near Harvard Street, Boston police said Tuesday. They shared an image of a man in a hooded sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and white sneakers.

BPD Community Alert: Detectives Seek the Public’s Help to Identify An Individual Following Talbot Avenue Shooting https://t.co/2eauIHtgwb pic.twitter.com/Su6ERFwMMn — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 30, 2023

The shooting left six men and two women hurt — all are expected to survive. Four people were already taken into custody in the investigation.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police have said the shooting erupted when two groups of people got into an argument while the J'ouvert Parade was taking place nearby, part of the 50th anniversary of the Boston Caribbean Festival.

Eight people were injured after gunfire erupted near a parade of Boston's annual Caribbean festival on Saturday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Boston police at 617-343-4712, or anonymously by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting the word "TIP" to CRIME (27463).