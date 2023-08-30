dorchester

Boston police looking for man in shooting near Caribbean festival parade route

Police have said the shooting erupted when two groups of people got into an argument while the J'ouvert Parade was taking place nearby

By Irvin Rodriguez

Boston police are looking for a man in connection with a shooting that injured eight people Saturday morning in Dorchester.

The shooting took place at around 7:43 a.m. on Talbot Avenue near Harvard Street, Boston police said Tuesday. They shared an image of a man in a hooded sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and white sneakers.

The shooting left six men and two women hurt — all are expected to survive. Four people were already taken into custody in the investigation.

Police have said the shooting erupted when two groups of people got into an argument while the J'ouvert Parade was taking place nearby, part of the 50th anniversary of the Boston Caribbean Festival.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Boston police at 617-343-4712, or anonymously by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting the word "TIP" to CRIME (27463).

