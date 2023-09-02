missing person

Boston Police looking for missing 12-year-old

Boston Police are looking for the public's help to find a missing girl from Dorchester.

12-year-old Natalia Withers was last seen on Thursday in the area of 15 Powellton Rd.

She is black, 5’6”, 140 lbs., brown eyes, and short curly hair.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt with silver necklaces.

She is known to frequent the Grove Hall, Harambe Park, Seaver St and Humbolt Ave areas.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Boston Police at 617-343-4700.

