Boston police looking for missing 14-year-old

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old boy from Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Boston police say Messiah McKoy was last seen in the area of Athelwold Steet in Dorchester wearing gray sweatpants, a navy blue hoodie, and blue and white Adidas shoes. Detectives say he may be in the area of Holworthy Street in Roxbury.

McKoy is described as about 5'6 and 130 pounds. He has short, curly hair with a mustache.

Anyone with information regarding McKoy's whereabouts is asked to call 911, or detectives at 617-343-4712. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800--494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP'.