Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston police

Boston police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

14-year-old Merilyn Ordonez Buelto was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday in the area of Linsky Barry Court, Boston police say.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston police

Police are asking for the public's help as they search for a teenager from South Boston who has been missing for five days.

Boston police say 14-year-old Merilyn Ordonez Buelto was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday in the area of Linsky Barry Court. She was last seen wearing a light blue crop top sweater, matching sweatpants, and New Balance sneakers.

Ordonez Buelto is described as approximately 5’3 with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston police detectives at 617-343-4742.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Boston policeBoston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us