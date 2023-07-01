Local

Boston police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

Boston police say Skarleth Payez Rodenzno, of Allston, was reported missing on Tuesday, June 20, in the area of Haskell Street.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston police

The Boston Police Department has asked for the public's help finding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for more than 10 days.

Police say Skarleth Payez Rodenzno, of Allston, was reported missing on Tuesday, June 20, in the area of Haskell Street. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants, and black crocs.

Police say she is known to visit the Mattapan, Roxbury, Mass. Ave/Back Bay area.

The teen is described as approximately 5’2 and about 90 pounds with black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston police detectives at 617-343-4256.

