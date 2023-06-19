Boston police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

Police are asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old girl missing in Boston.

Boston police say Shariyah Heyward was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday in the area of One Westinghouse Plaza in Hyde Park, which is the Academy of the Pacific Rim Public Charter School.

The teen is described as a Black female who was last seen wearing a black crop top shirt, blue jeans with multicolored patches, and yellow Crocs.

According to police, Heyward has run away before and is known to frequent 83 Adams Street and could possibly be in the company of a male associate named Tru.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or detectives at 617-343-5619. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP'.