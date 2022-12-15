Boston Police Looking for Missing 15-Year-Old

Boston Police are looking for a 15-year-old that has been missing since Wednesday.

They asked for the public's help finding Priscilla Monteiro, she was last seen Wednesday at 6pm after playing in basketball game at the Community Academy of Science and Health (CASH) in 11 Charles Street in the Fields Corner area of Dorchester

Monteiro is 5-foot-7 and 130 lbs., is known to spend time in the Jackson MBTA Station as well as the areas of Fenway and Franklin Park, according to police.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police by calling 911 or 617-343-4275.