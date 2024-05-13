Boston police looking for missing 17-year-old

The Boston Police Department has asked for the public's help locating a 17-year-old boy who has been missing for a week.

Jaize Shabazz-Fealy, of Dorchester, was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday, May 6, in the area of Melvin H. King South End Academy, located at 90 Warren Avenue, according to police.

The teen is described as about 5’7” and 170 pounds with a short afro. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a Spider-Man graphic on it, black sweatpants with white lettering, and a gray/black backpack.

Shabazz-Fealy is known to frequent the Fields Corner area. Police say he suffers from mental health issues.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston police detectives at 617-343-4712. Anonymous information can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494 -TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP'.