Boston Police Looking for Missing Boy, 11

Dioni Acosta, who has autism, was last seen around 7:40 p.m. in the area of 53 Mora Street in Dorchester, Boston police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

The Boston Police Department is asking for the public's help locating an 11-year-old boy from the city's Dorchester neighborhood who has been missing since earlier Saturday evening.

According to police, Dioni Acosta was last seen around 7:40 p.m. in the area of 53 Mora Street in Dorchester.

Acosta, who has autism, has been known to frequent the Ashmont MBTA station, police said. He is believed to be wearing a black sweater and blue jeans, with a green backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 617-343-4712.

