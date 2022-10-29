Boston Police Looking for Missing Boy, 11

The Boston Police Department is asking for the public's help locating an 11-year-old boy from the city's Dorchester neighborhood who has been missing since earlier Saturday evening.

According to police, Dioni Acosta was last seen around 7:40 p.m. in the area of 53 Mora Street in Dorchester.

Acosta, who has autism, has been known to frequent the Ashmont MBTA station, police said. He is believed to be wearing a black sweater and blue jeans, with a green backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 617-343-4712.