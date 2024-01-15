Boston police looking for missing man

Police in Boston are asking for the public's help locating a 53-year-old man who has been missing since for two days.

Boston police say Christopher Hammond, of the city's South End, was last seen around 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of 444 Harrison Ave. He was wearing a black jacket over a green hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black boots, and a pair of glasses.

Hammond is described as about 5'8 tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds. He has short grey hair, and has no known intellectural disabilities or complications, police said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or Boston detectives at 617-343-5619. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP'.