Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston police

Boston Police Looking for Missing Teen

Dimitrius Pepin Cepeda, who has not been seen since Monday night, suffers from mental health issues that require medication, Boston police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police in Boston are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

Dimitrius Pepin Cepeda was last seen around 6 p.m. Monday in the area of Wheatly Way in Roxbury. Boston police say he attends the McKinley South End Academy but has not been in attendance.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Cepeda suffers from mental health issues that require medication, according to police.

The teen is described as 5”04’ tall, weighing 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and dark curly hair.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

forecast 1 hour ago

New England's Frosty Temperatures Could Last Into the Weekend

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Mass. Confirms 1,290 New COVID Cases, 15 New Deaths

Anyone with information on Cepeda's whereabouts is urged to contact detectives at 617-343-4275, or call 911.

This article tagged under:

Boston policeBOSTONmissing person
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us