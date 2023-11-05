Boston police looking for missing teen with autism

Boston police have asked for the public's help finding a missing teen who has autism.

Tewahudo E. Gebremedhin, of Jamaica Plain, was last seen on Saturday after he fled the hospital, police said. In addition to autism, the 17-year-old has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, as well as limited verbal skills.

Police say the teen frequents the area of the Park Street MBTA Station.

Gebremedhin is described as approximately 5’10, 140 pounds with green eyes, dark brown curly hair and braces. He was last seen wearing a dark blue sweater, grey camouflage pants, black Crocs with green accents, and may have headphones on.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information regarding Gebremedhin's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or detectives at 617-343-5628. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP'.