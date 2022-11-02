Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Boston Police Looking to ID Woman Found Dead in Dorchester Cemetery

The woman is described as being in her early 20s and was about 5-foot-3, 150 pounds with short brown hair

By Thea DiGiammerino

generic boston police department bpd cruiser pic
NBC10 Boston

Boston Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who was found dead in a Dorchester cemetery earlier this week.

Police said the body was found at the Codman Burying Ground on Norfolk Street Monday around 6 p.m. The woman is described as being in her early 20s, about 5-foot-3, 150 pounds, with short brown hair. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hooded sweatshirt with the initials USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike slide on sneakers.

Her cause of death was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be made to CrimeStoppers at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463)

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

BOSTON
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us