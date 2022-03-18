Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston Police Department

Boston Police Officer Accused of Possessing Child Sex Abuse Images Arrested

The Boston Police Department says officer Joe Martinez is charged with possession of child pornography, posing a child under 18 for nude photos and secret sex surveillance of a nude person under 18

By Mike Pescaro

12_Hollywood_Nursing_Home_Deaths_Ruled_as_Homicide.jpg
NECN

A Boston Police officer is accused of recording and possessing images of child sexual abuse.

Officer Joe Martinez was arrested by police in Norwood Thursday, the Boston Police Department said in a statement. He was placed on administrative leave.

Charges against Martinez include possession of child pornography, posing a child under 18 for nude photos and secret sex surveillance of a nude person under 18, police said.

"The alleged behavior committed by this Boston Police Officer is disturbing," Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said in a statement. "The Boston Police Department will continue to hold its officers to the highest standards."

Martinez has been with the department since 2008, police said.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday morning in Dedham District Court, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said.

More on the Boston Police Department

Boston police Apr 21, 2021

Former Boston Police Commissioner Defends Handling of Patrick Rose Abuse Allegations

BOSTON Apr 20, 2021

Boston Police Files on Ex-Officer's Child Sex Abuse Allegation Are Released

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Boston Police DepartmentMassachusettsBOSTONNorwoodchild pornography
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us