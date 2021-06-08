Boston Police Officer Arrested in Domestic Violence Case

An officer with the Boston Police Department has been arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident.
Alexis Herrera-Brea, who has been with the department since September of 2017, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by members of its Domestic Violence Unit.
Herrera-Brea is facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery "after being involved in a domestic violence incident involving a non-intimate family member," according to police.
The department placed Herrera-Brea on administrative leave, and the Boston Police Anti-Corruption Unit is investigating.
"This alleged behavior is completely unacceptable for any member of the Boston Police Department and will be fully investigated," Superintendent in Chief Gregory Long said in a statement. "The Boston Police Department will continue to ensure our integrity and credibility by taking all alleged domestic violence matters involving department employees seriously."
Herrera-Brea is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court, police said.