Boston police officer arrested on domestic violence charge

A Boston police officer was arrested on domestic violence charges on Christmas Day in Hull, Massachusetts.

According to court documents, Terrence Murray faces charges including assault and battery on a household member and improper storage of a firearm for the Dec. 25 incident.

Investigators said they were called to a home in Hull on Packard Avenue just before 6 a.m. The victim reported that she and Murray, who had just gotten home from an overnight shift, got into an argument when she asked him to finish wrapping presents. The victim reported he threw a presents cross the room, pushed her to the ground, and punched a hole in a door during the confrontation.

There were children sleeping in the house at the time, according to the court documents.

The victim, who declined any medical attention, told responding officers that Murray had been becoming "increasingly angry and emotional."

By the time officers arrived Murray had left. He was later found and taken into custody.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Investigators said when they took Murray into custody his duty firearm was underneath a rear seat in the Jeep he had been driving. Officers also found what they believed to be steroids.

Boston police confirmed Thursday that Officer Murray is a four-year veteran of their department, currently assigned to District 3. He has been placed on administrative duty while the Boston Police Bureau of Professional Standards investigates.