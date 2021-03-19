Local

Boston Police Officer Charged With Methamphetamine Possession in NH

The charges against Andrew L. Johnson stem from a Jan. 23 incident in Woodstock

By Marc Fortier

A Boston police officer was arrested Friday on a charge of methamphetamine and amphetamine possession stemming from a January incident in New Hampshire.

Andrew L. Johnson, 51, of Chestnut Hill, was arrested Friday in West Roxbury by members of the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office.

Following his arrest, he was released to turn himself in to New Hampshire authorities.

The charge stems from a Jan. 23 incident in Woodstock, New Hampshire, during which he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and amphetamine, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

No further details about the incident were released.

Anyone with information about criminal activity involving Johnson in the Woodstock area or any surrounding towns is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police Detective Shawn Torsey at (603) 223-8940 or by email at shawn.m.torsey@dos.nh.gov.

