Boston Police Officer Charged With Witness Intimidation Amid Internal Investigation

A Boston police officer is facing witness intimidation charges amid an internal investigation, Boston police confirmed Monday.

Matthew Morrissey, who was previously placed on administrative leave, was arrested Sunday amid an internal investigation by the Boston Police Bureau of Professional Standards.

Morrissey is accused of intimidating and harassing another officer who was working on that internal investigation.

Morrissey is charged with intimidation of a witness and harassment.

"Conduct such as this will not be accepted or ignored by the Boston Police Department. Our Officers take an oath to uphold the law and will be held accountable to that very oath. This arrest serves as a clear reminder that the Boston Police Department holds its Officers to the highest standards," Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing and involves the Boston Police Bureau of Professional Standards and Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.