Police officer fires gun at dog near Boston Marathon finish line

No one was hurt when an officer fired a gun and others deployed Tasers trying to get control of the animal

By Thea DiGiammerino

A Boston officer fired their gun during a confrontation with what police described as a "vicious" dog on Boylston Street, near the Boston Marathon finish line.

Boston police said it happened around 9:30 a.m. and that the gun was fired to try to "gain control of the animal." No one was hit, including the dog.

An NBC10 Boston crew on scene captured footage of multiple officers with their weapons drawn immediately after a loud bang. Voices calling "stay back" can be heard as a dog barks. Boston police officers then told the crowd to move away.

Police said officers then chased the dog to the area of the Boston Common and Downtown Crossing, where officers deployed Tasers to try to catch it. No injuries were reported. Police did not say if they were able to catch the dog.

This all happened on a busy morning as crews were installing the art on the Boston Marathon finishing line.

The investigation is ongoing. More details were not immediately available.

