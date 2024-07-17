Boston

Boston police officer hit by car while on duty

The Boston police officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

A Boston police officer was hit by a car while on duty in the city's Dorchester neighborhood Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to Stanton Street just before midnight after reports that several people in the area had guns, Boston police said.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

When police arrived, a person took off in a car, striking the officer, according to authorities.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two people were arrested, and three guns were recovered, according to police.

No further information was made available.

More Boston news

Boston 22 hours ago

Boston police cracking down on illegal moped riding

Boston Jul 15

Window shatters at TD Garden, sending broken glass falling below

This article tagged under:

BostonDorchester
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters NBC: TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us