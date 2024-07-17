Boston police officer hit by car while on duty

A Boston police officer was hit by a car while on duty in the city's Dorchester neighborhood Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to Stanton Street just before midnight after reports that several people in the area had guns, Boston police said.

When police arrived, a person took off in a car, striking the officer, according to authorities.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two people were arrested, and three guns were recovered, according to police.

No further information was made available.