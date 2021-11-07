Local

Boston Police Officer Released From Hospital After Being Stabbed in Dorchester

The officer was stabbed on the job Saturday night in Dorchester

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A Boston police officer who was stabbed Saturday night while responding to a report of domestic violence in the city's Dorchester neighborhood has been released from the hospital.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was stabbed in the neck. Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said at a press conference Saturday night that the officer had non-life threatening injuries and was expected to recover.

Police responded to Inglewood Street around 6:15 p.m. Saturday and encountered the suspect on a third-floor landing, at which point the suspect immediately assaulted officers with a knife, Long said.

Another officer shot and killed the suspect.

The stabbing suspect was shot and killed by another officer.

An investigation is ongoing.

