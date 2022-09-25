Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Multiple Rounds at Boston Police Officer

A Boston police officer was conducting an investigation Sunday evening in the city's Roxbury neighborhood when a man started shooting at him, police said.

Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon said the officer was in plainclothes on Waumbeck Street around 6:09 p.m. when he was approached by the suspect, who fired multiple rounds toward the officer, striking the officer's vehicle twice.

Colon said thankfully the officer was not physically injured from the gunfire. The officer did not return gunfire, the superintendent said. Instead, he broadcasted a detailed description of the suspect and additional officers responded to the scene.

Following a search, the suspect was arrested at a secondary scene.

Colon said it was terrifying for the officer to be shot at form such a close range, noting the unmarked vehicle was struck twice from the rear. He said the officer's vehicle did not have Boston police decals on it.

Police did not identify the suspect Sunday night but said a dangerous individual had been removed from the streets. Officials could not confirm that the suspect was the reason the officer was originally investigating in the area.

Breaking: #Boston police investigating a shooting that spanned two crime scenes in #Roxbury on Waumbeck & Humboldt. One man was arrested. Commissioner Michael Cox and Police Superintendent Felipe Colón about to brief the media with an update. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/tskSE4Q9df — Oscar Margáin (@OscarJournalist) September 26, 2022

Commissioner Michael Cox spoke alongside Colon at one of the scenes Sunday night, saying, "This is another example of some of the bravery that our officers have every single day, and the challenges of doing police work."

"I'm so happy and blessed that the officer wasn't hurt, wasn't physically injured, I'm hoping that he has a quick recovery from this incident," Cox added. "I just want to thank him for his bravery, his calmness, and just overall terrific professionalism in the face of this kind of danger."

"We are faced with some serious, serious issues and problems as far as gun violence that's out there," Cox went on to say, "but we're here to protect the community any way we can."

No other information was immediately available, including the officer's name. Detectives were processing both crime scenes Sunday night, and their investigation is ongoing.