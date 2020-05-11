Boston Police Play Mating Call on Phone to Lure Escaped Peacock

A peacock escaped from Boston's Franklin Park Zoo Monday morning, and a police officer used his phone to help capture the bird.

Police in the area were approached around 6 a.m. with a report that the animal had gotten loose. Officers encountered "an extremely large, slightly intimidating, and quite beautiful" male peacock, authorities said.

One of the officers who responded found a peacock mating call on his cellphone and used it to lure the bird into a fenced-in yard.

Boston Animal Control got to the scene later to capture the peacock.